The Rebirth of Tarique Rahman: A New Era for Bangladesh?

Less than two months after his return from exile, Tarique Rahman is poised to become Bangladesh's prime minister. Having faced political turmoil, Rahman pledges to recalibrate international ties, expand aid for the poor, and promote industry diversification. His leadership aims to restore democracy and rebuild national institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:35 IST
Tarique Rahman

After nearly two decades of self-imposed exile, Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh with the possibility of becoming the prime minister following pivotal elections. Opinion polls suggest a dramatic shift in his favor, marking the return of a political figure with a controversial past.

Rahman's comeback is seen as a turning point, as he aims to realign Bangladesh's international partnerships and boost financial aid for impoverished families. He also promotes diversifying the economy beyond garment exports. Since his return after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, his focus has been on peace and stability.

Despite being a product of dynastic politics, Rahman emphasizes democracy as his core mission. His understated style contrasts sharply with past controversies, positioning him as a statesman seeking reconciliation and institutional rebuilding. His family's Siberian cat has even garnered social media attention, softening his image further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

