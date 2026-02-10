Call for Annual Social Justice Report in Parliament

In a call for increased accountability and transparency, Rajya Sabha Congress MP Mukul Balkrishna Wasnik has urged the government to introduce an annual report on social justice. This report, akin to the economic survey, should be tabled in Parliament to provide a strategic guide on maintaining equality and inclusivity.

Wasnik emphasized that the report should comprehensively evaluate existing legal and policy frameworks, focusing on the protection of disadvantaged groups. He highlighted the urgent need to address issues such as atrocities against SCs, STs, and women, and the inhumane conditions faced by manual scavengers.

Furthermore, the report should examine socioeconomic disparities in education and employment, urging measures to eliminate backlogs in reserved category employment and educational gaps. This initiative underscores a national priority to bridge the socioeconomic divide, Wasnik stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)