Left Menu

Call for Annual Social Justice Report in Parliament

Congress MP Mukul Balkrishna Wasnik has urged the government to present an annual report on social justice, akin to the economic survey, in Parliament. The report should assess legal frameworks, address social disparities, and evaluate schemes for disadvantaged groups. It aims to promote equality and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:24 IST
Call for Annual Social Justice Report in Parliament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for increased accountability and transparency, Rajya Sabha Congress MP Mukul Balkrishna Wasnik has urged the government to introduce an annual report on social justice. This report, akin to the economic survey, should be tabled in Parliament to provide a strategic guide on maintaining equality and inclusivity.

Wasnik emphasized that the report should comprehensively evaluate existing legal and policy frameworks, focusing on the protection of disadvantaged groups. He highlighted the urgent need to address issues such as atrocities against SCs, STs, and women, and the inhumane conditions faced by manual scavengers.

Furthermore, the report should examine socioeconomic disparities in education and employment, urging measures to eliminate backlogs in reserved category employment and educational gaps. This initiative underscores a national priority to bridge the socioeconomic divide, Wasnik stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Campus Turbulence: SFI's Protest Intensifies at Kerala University

Campus Turbulence: SFI's Protest Intensifies at Kerala University

 India
2
India's Path to Net Zero: Corporate Confidence in Energy Transition Unveiled

India's Path to Net Zero: Corporate Confidence in Energy Transition Unveiled

 India
3
Bas de Leede's Heroics Propel Netherlands to T20 Victory

Bas de Leede's Heroics Propel Netherlands to T20 Victory

 Global
4
CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026