Bangladesh's Political Showdown: BNP vs. Jamaat

Bangladesh's upcoming February 12 vote is a significant contest between two coalitions: the BNP-led alliance and Jamaat-e-Islami's coalition. The BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, focuses on economic reforms and anti-corruption, while Jamaat emphasizes Islamic principles and diversifying the economy beyond garments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the looming February 12 elections promise a fierce contest between two political coalitions. Leading the charge is the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), poised to leverage its substantial support as indicated by opinion polls.

The BNP is fielding candidates in 292 out of 300 seats, with its leader, Tarique Rahman, spearheading the campaign. Their agenda addresses economic boosts, financial aid, tenure limits, and anti-corruption strategies. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami, which was previously banned, is making a strong return.

Jamaat's alliance, characterized by its Islamic governance ideals, is spotlighting economic diversification. With Shafiqur Rahman at its helm, the coalition is contesting 224 seats and focusing on reducing dependency on garment exports. Political observers are keenly watching as the elections could redefine Bangladesh's future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

