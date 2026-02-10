Monks on a Mission: 2,300-Mile Walk for Peace Moves Hearts Across America

A group of Buddhist monks, draped in burnt-orange robes, is concluding a 2,300-mile spiritual journey, known as the 'Walk for Peace,' in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Trekking through nine states, their mission has inspired large crowds and bolstered a message of peace, unity, and compassion across America.

'I feel like in our country and in our world right now that you have to show your support for peace in every possible way you can,' expressed Bob Anderson, 74, from Gloucester County, Virginia, when welcoming the monks in Richmond. Their journey started in Texas over three months ago. Despite enduring harsh winter conditions, they aim to elevate peace and kindness.

The march, continuing amidst tension from tough immigration policies and National Guard deployments, shows the monks' commitment to non-protest peace-building. With widespread social media support, the walkers have met state leaders, including North Carolina's Governor Josh Stein, who praised their hopeful message. Despite an accident in Dayton, Texas, that injured some participants, they remain steadfast in their resolve.