Preparedness Prevailed: The Indian Army's Strategic Triumph in Galwan

Brigadier Saurabh Singh Shekhawat credits the Indian Army's readiness for preventing the 2020 Galwan clash from escalating into war with China. His remarks at a Lok Bhavan lecture highlighted the army's strategic strength, aggressive deterrence measures, and continued preparedness against potential future threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:00 IST
At a recent lecture at Lok Bhavan, Brigadier Saurabh Singh Shekhawat attributed the Indian Army's robust preparedness as a key factor in preventing the 2020 Galwan clash with China from erupting into a full-scale war. This strategic readiness, he stated, earned the respect of their adversary.

Brigadier Shekhawat, an esteemed recipient of multiple gallantry awards, emphasized that the enemy comprehends only the 'language of strength and power.' Following the demonstration of Indian military might, tensions de-escalated. The clash involved brutal, close-quarters combat with no firearms used, as soldiers engaged with stones and iron rods.

Shekhawat's address further detailed the intense, continued training and strategic upgrades implemented post-clash, encompassing new equipment and tactics. He also shared personal tales of mountaineering feats and the recovery of fallen soldiers, underscoring the army's deep commitment to duty and readiness for future confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

