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DMK Criticizes BJP Over Election Strategy in Tamil Nadu's Political Arena

DMK's Saravanan Annadurai questions BJP's decision for L Murugan's candidacy, citing political motives. He affirmed DMK's robust candidate lineup and its alliances for upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. The election is set for April 23, with counting on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:06 IST
DMK Criticizes BJP Over Election Strategy in Tamil Nadu's Political Arena
DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The DMK has raised concerns over the BJP's strategical moves in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. On Sunday, Saravanan Annadurai, DMK spokesperson, openly challenged the BJP's decision to have Union Minister L Murugan contest, emphasizing potential political stratagems rather than genuine representation.

As the state gears up for the elections, the DMK has unveiled its extensive candidate list for 164 seats, leaving 70 for its coalition partners. This coalition includes prominent parties like Congress and CPI, with arrangements also made with regional forces.

Prominent DMK candidates have been positioned in key constituencies, including MK Stalin in Kolathur. The electoral battle is set to commence on April 23, with results anticipated by May 4, underscoring a highly charged political scene.

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