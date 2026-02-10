Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Immigration Hearing Amid Tragic Deaths

Top U.S. immigration officials faced a congressional committee on Tuesday amid rising tensions following the deaths of two U.S citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, in Minnesota during immigration operations. This marks the first such hearing since the incidents, reflecting growing opposition to President Donald Trump's enforcement strategies.

Chairman Andrew Garbarino, a Republican, deviated from party lines by demanding a complete inquiry into the Minnesota casualties, challenging Trump officials who prematurely labeled the individuals as 'domestic terrorists'. Garbarino emphasized the need for an impartial investigation and cautioned against swift conclusions.

Democrat Bennie Thompson criticized the administration's enforcement tactics and called for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's resignation. Despite public outcry, immigration agency leaders continue to defend their agenda. The congressional session coincides with a substantial increase in enforcement funding, intensifying the ongoing national debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)