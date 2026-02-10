Europol's Crackdown on Icelandic Cocaine Trafficking Network

Europol announced on Tuesday the dismantling of a criminal network involved in cocaine trafficking from South America to Iceland. The coordinated operation conducted at the start of the month resulted in 24 arrests across multiple countries.

Among those arrested, 11 were apprehended in Iceland, six in Lithuania, four in Spain, two in Belgium, and one in Denmark. The network ingeniously arranged for cocaine to be moved from South America to Iceland, using Spain as a transitory point.

Europol revealed that couriers resorted to various smuggling methods, including concealing cocaine in luggage, swallowing drug packages, and even transporting the substance in liquid form. Once in Iceland, the trafficked drugs were distributed locally, with illicit proceeds allegedly laundered through Lithuanian real estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)