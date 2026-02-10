Karnataka Congress Power Play: Shivakumar Urges Silence Amid CM Tussle

In an assertive move to maintain unity within the Karnataka Congress, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has emphasized the need for party members to adhere to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's instructions to maintain silence on internal leadership matters. Speaking from his residence in Sadashivanagar, Shivakumar stressed that any public statements could harm party cohesion amid ongoing power dynamics for the Chief Minister's role.

Despite some Congress officials expressing optimism about leadership developments, Shivakumar projected confidence, stating, 'Every day is a good day for me, filled with new challenges and opportunities.' He underscored the significance of tackling daily governance issues amidst various challenges, dismissing any personal confusion regarding his political journey with fellow leader Siddaramaiah.

Responding to concerns about internal disciplinary actions against party members, Shivakumar remarked on plans to consult with the High Command regarding any grievances. With an ongoing Parliament session, Shivakumar noted potential meetings with party leaders in Delhi to discuss upcoming election strategies and confirmed a crucial AICC meeting on the horizon, highlighting his focus on political responsibilities over internal disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)