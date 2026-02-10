Left Menu

Karnataka Congress Power Play: Shivakumar Urges Silence Amid CM Tussle

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar urges Congress members to heed AICC President Kharge's advise to refrain from comments that may harm the party. Amid speculations of leadership tussles, Shivakumar dismissed any confusion about leadership dynamics and emphasized the importance of focusing on upcoming political challenges and responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:46 IST
Karnataka Congress Power Play: Shivakumar Urges Silence Amid CM Tussle
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive move to maintain unity within the Karnataka Congress, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has emphasized the need for party members to adhere to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's instructions to maintain silence on internal leadership matters. Speaking from his residence in Sadashivanagar, Shivakumar stressed that any public statements could harm party cohesion amid ongoing power dynamics for the Chief Minister's role.

Despite some Congress officials expressing optimism about leadership developments, Shivakumar projected confidence, stating, 'Every day is a good day for me, filled with new challenges and opportunities.' He underscored the significance of tackling daily governance issues amidst various challenges, dismissing any personal confusion regarding his political journey with fellow leader Siddaramaiah.

Responding to concerns about internal disciplinary actions against party members, Shivakumar remarked on plans to consult with the High Command regarding any grievances. With an ongoing Parliament session, Shivakumar noted potential meetings with party leaders in Delhi to discuss upcoming election strategies and confirmed a crucial AICC meeting on the horizon, highlighting his focus on political responsibilities over internal disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Negligence in Broad Daylight: Army Driver's Murder Case Develops

Negligence in Broad Daylight: Army Driver's Murder Case Develops

 India
2
Ensuring Tourist Safety: Security Measures in Jammu and Kashmir

Ensuring Tourist Safety: Security Measures in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
3
Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

 Global
4
Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026