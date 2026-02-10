Political Turmoil in Telangana: Tragedy Sparks BJP-Congress Clash

E Mahadevappa, a BJP Scheduled Tribe candidate, reportedly died by suicide ahead of the municipal elections in Telangana's Narayanpet district, igniting a political storm. The BJP accuses Congress of pressuring Mahadevappa to the point of despair, while Congress denies the allegations, claiming the BJP is using the tragedy for political gain.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted the incident in Parliament, alleging ongoing harassment in the Chief Minister's district. Meanwhile, Telangana BJP has offered Mahadevappa's family Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia. However, the police state there's no prima facie evidence of abetment, and investigations continue.

Amidst these tensions, BJP activists protested at the DGP office, demanding justice. While Congress rebuffs the BJP's charges, with internal tensions rising, officials have postponed the election in the ward where Mahadevappa was contesting, as inquiries into his death progress.

