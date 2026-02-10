Controversial Land Allotment Near IMA Sparks Political Clash
Nearly 20 acres of land near the Indian Military Academy face scrutiny over alleged plans for an Islamic educational institution. Initially allotted by the Congress government two decades ago, the land's use has drawn criticism from the BJP, leading to political tension and promises of strict action by current authorities.
- Country:
- India
A contentious land allocation near Dehradun's Indian Military Academy (IMA) has ignited a political firestorm in India.
Spanning nearly 20 acres, the plot was sanctioned almost two decades ago by a prior Congress administration. Recently, its intended use has raised significant concerns, particularly from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The land is allegedly being sold in smaller plots, potentially jeopardizing IMA's security. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has promised stringent measures, while former Congress leader Harish Rawat acknowledges the case's long history. BJP's Vinod Chamoli criticizes the Congress for alleged 'dangerous conspiracies,' intensifying political discord.
