Controversial Land Allotment Near IMA Sparks Political Clash

A contentious land allocation near Dehradun's Indian Military Academy (IMA) has ignited a political firestorm in India.

Spanning nearly 20 acres, the plot was sanctioned almost two decades ago by a prior Congress administration. Recently, its intended use has raised significant concerns, particularly from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The land is allegedly being sold in smaller plots, potentially jeopardizing IMA's security. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has promised stringent measures, while former Congress leader Harish Rawat acknowledges the case's long history. BJP's Vinod Chamoli criticizes the Congress for alleged 'dangerous conspiracies,' intensifying political discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)