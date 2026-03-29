Delhi Police Reunites Over 100 Lost Phones with Owners

In a recent initiative, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has successfully traced and returned over 100 lost or stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners. This coordinated drive involved the dedicated efforts of the southern and northern range units.

Through sustained technical surveillance and diligent field operations, the police effectively recovered the devices over the past few weeks, highlighting the department's commitment to public service. Events were held on Friday to facilitate the return of the phones to their respective owners.

An officer noted that a team managed to recover 33 mobile phones, with 19 already handed back to their owners. The southern range achieved the tracing of 31 phones within just 15 days, while the northern range successfully returned 50 devices to their satisfied owners.