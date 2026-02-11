Left Menu

Tragic End: BJP Candidate's Suicide Sparks Political Clash in Telangana

On the eve of municipal elections, BJP candidate Erukali Mahadev's alleged suicide has ignited political tensions in Telangana. Accusations fly as BJP blames Congress for harassment, leading to the tragic event. Calls for an impartial investigation intensify amid claims of intimidation and oppressive political tactics.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy meets Mahadevappa family members (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy met with Erukali Mahadev's family after the BJP candidate's alleged suicide in Telangana's Narayanpet district. Accompanied by fellow party leaders, Reddy confronted allegations against Congress for pressuring Mahadev to withdraw from the municipal polls.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, during the final campaigning day for the Makthal municipality elections. Mahadev, beleaguered by accusations of sustained harassment, took his own life, according to family claims. They highlighted the relentless pressure from local leaders as a primary cause, underscoring Mahadev's struggle to withstand antagonistic actions.

Pointing fingers at Congress leaders, the family alleges undue intimidation led to Mahadev feeling 'terrorized,' with Telangana Minister Vakati Srihari singled out by BJP state president N Ramchander Rao. As political tensions flare, the BJP demands a thorough probe, condemning the coercive climate allegedly spearheaded by the Congress in Makthal municipality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

