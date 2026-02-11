Left Menu

India Upholds E-Cigarette Ban, Thwarts Philip Morris' Lobbying Efforts

India has decisively maintained its ban on e-cigarettes, resisting pressure from Philip Morris International to allow heat-not-burn tobacco products like IQOS. The company had hoped to penetrate India's vast market, but the government remains firm on its tobacco control stance, citing health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:18 IST
India Upholds E-Cigarette Ban, Thwarts Philip Morris' Lobbying Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has firmly decided on maintaining its ban on e-cigarettes, delivering a setback to Philip Morris International's extensive lobbying efforts to introduce heat-not-burn tobacco products such as IQOS into the Indian market.

Despite being the world's seventh-largest cigarette market, India is adhering to its tobacco control measures, which it says are based on evidence, dismissing the tobacco firm's efforts to associate IQOS with reduced health risks compared to traditional smoking.

Confidential letters reviewed by Reuters reveal the extent of Philip Morris' campaigns from 2021 to 2025, seeking government leniency by lobbying officials and panels. However, India stays committed to its 2019 ban, citing public health concerns as paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jan Unnayan Party Chief Breaks Ground on Controversial Babri Masjid in Murshidabad

Jan Unnayan Party Chief Breaks Ground on Controversial Babri Masjid in Mursh...

 India
2
Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: Canada's Deadly High School Shooting

Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: Canada's Deadly High School Shooting

 Global
3
Centre Rejects Tamil Nadu's Plea on Paddy Moisture Norms

Centre Rejects Tamil Nadu's Plea on Paddy Moisture Norms

 India
4
Gezani's Fury: Cyclone Ravages Madagascar's Coastline

Gezani's Fury: Cyclone Ravages Madagascar's Coastline

 Madagascar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026