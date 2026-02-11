India Upholds E-Cigarette Ban, Thwarts Philip Morris' Lobbying Efforts

India has firmly decided on maintaining its ban on e-cigarettes, delivering a setback to Philip Morris International's extensive lobbying efforts to introduce heat-not-burn tobacco products such as IQOS into the Indian market.

Despite being the world's seventh-largest cigarette market, India is adhering to its tobacco control measures, which it says are based on evidence, dismissing the tobacco firm's efforts to associate IQOS with reduced health risks compared to traditional smoking.

Confidential letters reviewed by Reuters reveal the extent of Philip Morris' campaigns from 2021 to 2025, seeking government leniency by lobbying officials and panels. However, India stays committed to its 2019 ban, citing public health concerns as paramount.

