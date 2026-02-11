India Upholds E-Cigarette Ban, Thwarts Philip Morris' Lobbying Efforts
India has decisively maintained its ban on e-cigarettes, resisting pressure from Philip Morris International to allow heat-not-burn tobacco products like IQOS. The company had hoped to penetrate India's vast market, but the government remains firm on its tobacco control stance, citing health concerns.
India has firmly decided on maintaining its ban on e-cigarettes, delivering a setback to Philip Morris International's extensive lobbying efforts to introduce heat-not-burn tobacco products such as IQOS into the Indian market.
Despite being the world's seventh-largest cigarette market, India is adhering to its tobacco control measures, which it says are based on evidence, dismissing the tobacco firm's efforts to associate IQOS with reduced health risks compared to traditional smoking.
Confidential letters reviewed by Reuters reveal the extent of Philip Morris' campaigns from 2021 to 2025, seeking government leniency by lobbying officials and panels. However, India stays committed to its 2019 ban, citing public health concerns as paramount.
