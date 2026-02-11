Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes India-US Trade Deal: 'Selling Bharat Mata'

Rahul Gandhi accused the government of compromising India's sovereignty and farmers' interests through the India-US trade deal. He criticized the trade agreement for surrendering India's energy security to the US and argued that India's strengths, notably its people, need safeguarding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:18 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes India-US Trade Deal: 'Selling Bharat Mata'
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery critique, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of compromising India's sovereignty through the India-US interim trade deal. He argued that the agreement represents a 'wholesale surrender,' particularly concerning India's energy security and farmers' interests.

Gandhi highlighted the adverse effects of this deal, claiming it hands over control of India's energy decisions to the US and leaves Indian farmers exposed to an influx of American agricultural products. Additionally, he expressed concerns about the decline in the Indian textile industry.

The Congress leader emphasized the need for India to recognize its strengths as it navigates a complex global landscape. He underscored the importance of protecting the country's people, data, food supply, and energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

