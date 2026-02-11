Navigating Tensions: Turkish-Greek Dialogue Over Maritime Disputes and Migration

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is preparing to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The talks, scheduled for Wednesday, will concentrate on areas of contention including migration and longstanding maritime disputes. Both NATO allies aim to capitalize on recent warm relations.

Tensions have been heightened by the recent tragic shipwreck near the Greek island of Chios, which resulted in the death of 15 migrants. This incident underscores the pressing need for enhanced cooperation and negotiation on migration issues as both nations navigate complex diplomatic waters.

Amidst these tensions, the dialogue will also extend to wider geopolitical concerns, such as developments in the Middle East, Iran, and Ukraine. As Ankara demands adherence to the EU-Turkey migration pact, Greece insists Turkey must take further action to prevent irregular crossings, making these talks pivotal in shaping future bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)