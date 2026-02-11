Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Government of Compromising National Interests in India-US Trade Deal

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticized the government for compromising national interests in the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging it allows US influence over India's energy security and financial systems. He raised concerns over increasing tariffs and projected rise in US imports without reciprocal commitments.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Sansad TV) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has launched a scathing attack on the government over its handling of the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that national interests have been sacrificed. Speaking in parliament, Gandhi accused the government of allowing the United States to exert control over India's energy security and financial systems.

Gandhi's address in the Lok Sabha highlighted his concerns, stating that energy and finance have been weaponized against India, impacting its sovereignty and security. He criticized the government for acknowledging global geopolitical conflicts and the end of a single superpower era, yet opting to align closely with the US under pressure.

The Congress leader also highlighted tariff hikes, mentioning that average tariffs have increased six-fold from 3% to 18%. He labeled this as "absurd" given that US imports into India are expected to surge without firm commitments in return. Gandhi accused the government of making concessions without gaining concrete benefits, suggesting India's position is weakened.

