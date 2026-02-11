Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between Philippines and China
The Philippine foreign ministry has urged the Chinese Embassy in Manila to adopt a constructive tone in ongoing discussions amid growing tensions. This follows a Senate resolution condemning China for criticizing Philippine sovereignty and maritime rights. Efforts are being made to foster calm and professionalism in diplomatic exchanges.
The Philippine foreign ministry has called on the Chinese Embassy in Manila to maintain a constructive approach in their diplomatic interactions. This request, made on Wednesday, comes amidst escalating exchanges between Chinese diplomats and various Philippine officials, including senators.
Rogelio Villanueva, the newly appointed spokesperson for maritime affairs at the Department of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the importance of calm and professional discourse, stating that the DFA values open and vigorous dialogue with foreign counterparts on critical issues, consistent with national democratic traditions.
The appeal followed the Philippine Senate's approval of a resolution condemning recent statements from the Chinese Embassy, accusing Philippine officials of undermining sovereignty. While the Chinese Embassy dismissed and criticized the resolution as a political maneuver, Philippines' Ambassador to the U.S., Jose Manuel Romualdez, has stressed the need for a cooler diplomatic climate to ensure broader bilateral relations aren't overshadowed by maritime disputes.
