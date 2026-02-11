Opposition Stages Walkout Amidst Slogans in Lok Sabha

On Wednesday, scenes of disruption unfolded in the Lok Sabha as opposition members exited the House amidst loud slogan chants, calling for 'justice'. The turmoil began during the Question Hour, a crucial segment of parliamentary proceedings.

Despite the noise and slogans, P C Mohan, who was tasked with steering the session, endeavored to maintain the order of the House as the Question Hour continued unabated. However, the persistent shouting highlighted the heightened tensions.

Ultimately, at around 11:30 am, the unrest culminated in a mass walkout by the opposition, marking a stark expression of dissent and potentially setting the stage for further political challenges ahead.

