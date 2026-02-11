Opposition Stages Walkout Amidst Slogans in Lok Sabha
On Wednesday, opposition members exited the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, chanting 'we want justice'. Despite the uproar, Chairman P C Mohan proceeded with the session. The walkout took place at approximately 11:30 am.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, scenes of disruption unfolded in the Lok Sabha as opposition members exited the House amidst loud slogan chants, calling for 'justice'. The turmoil began during the Question Hour, a crucial segment of parliamentary proceedings.
Despite the noise and slogans, P C Mohan, who was tasked with steering the session, endeavored to maintain the order of the House as the Question Hour continued unabated. However, the persistent shouting highlighted the heightened tensions.
Ultimately, at around 11:30 am, the unrest culminated in a mass walkout by the opposition, marking a stark expression of dissent and potentially setting the stage for further political challenges ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Erdogan's Surprise Cabinet Reshuffle: A Justice Against Controversy
Controversial Appointment: Erdogan Names New Turkish Justice Minister
Cambodia's Major Crackdown on Scam Networks: A Step Towards Global Justice
Karnataka Techie's Tragic Passing Sparks Diplomatic Plea for Justice in Canada
BJP members stage walkout from J-K Assembly, raise slogans against Omar Abdullah government.