Left Menu

Goa Court Acquits Minister in Decade-Long Rape Case

A special court in Goa acquitted BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate in a rape case dating back nearly a decade. Monserrate was accused of raping a minor in 2016. The court examined 40 witnesses and reviewed a 250-page chargesheet before reaching a verdict of acquittal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:07 IST
Goa Court Acquits Minister in Decade-Long Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Goa has acquitted BJP MLA and minister Atanasio Monserrate in a rape case filed nearly a decade ago. Monserrate, who is in charge of the revenue portfolio, was initially booked in 2016 for allegedly raping a minor.

The case was registered under the Goa Children's Act, but these charges were dropped after an ossification test indicated the girl was above 16. The case proceeded under the Indian Penal Code, resulting in Monserrate's recent acquittal.

The trial was extensive, involving a 250-page chargesheet and testimony from 40 witnesses, ultimately leading to Special Judge Irshad Agha's decision to clear the minister of all charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case

Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case

 India
2
Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi's Departure After Crushing PSG Loss

Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi's Departure After Crushing PSG Loss

 Global
3
Iran's Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions and Nuclear Negotiations

Iran's Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions and Nuclear Negotiations

 United Arab Emirates
4
Thailand in Turmoil: Calls for Vote Recount Amid Irregularities

Thailand in Turmoil: Calls for Vote Recount Amid Irregularities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026