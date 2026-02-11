Goa Court Acquits Minister in Decade-Long Rape Case
A special court in Goa acquitted BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate in a rape case dating back nearly a decade. Monserrate was accused of raping a minor in 2016. The court examined 40 witnesses and reviewed a 250-page chargesheet before reaching a verdict of acquittal.
A special court in Goa has acquitted BJP MLA and minister Atanasio Monserrate in a rape case filed nearly a decade ago. Monserrate, who is in charge of the revenue portfolio, was initially booked in 2016 for allegedly raping a minor.
The case was registered under the Goa Children's Act, but these charges were dropped after an ossification test indicated the girl was above 16. The case proceeded under the Indian Penal Code, resulting in Monserrate's recent acquittal.
The trial was extensive, involving a 250-page chargesheet and testimony from 40 witnesses, ultimately leading to Special Judge Irshad Agha's decision to clear the minister of all charges.
