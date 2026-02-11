Chief Minister MK Stalin Sets Clear Alliance Parameters Amidst Tamil Nadu Polls

In a significant political move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has established firm guidelines for the state's upcoming election alliances with Congress and other parties. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Stalin unequivocally dismissed the possibility of a shared governance structure with DMK allies, notably Congress. His remarks addressed recent demands within Congress for ministerial roles in the DMK-led government, pointing out that such a power-sharing arrangement would not suit Tamil Nadu's framework.

Despite these tensions, Stalin conveyed confidence in the enduring partnership with Congress. He stated, "Congress will certainly remain in the DMK alliance. Our alliance is cordial. It is the media that is deliberately creating certain unnecessary perceptions." Highlighting his close ties with Rahul Gandhi, Stalin reiterated their alliance's strength, with Gandhi actively working to maintain unity through dialogue with key DMK figures.

Further expressing concern over the central government's approach, Stalin criticized its neglect towards Tamil Nadu in matters of financial devolution and development projects. He accused the BJP-led NDA of corruption and described its government as a "defective engine" rather than the purported "double engine." Reassuring citizens, Stalin vowed to secure the state's rightful funds and justice, firmly opposing what he termed the BJP's "fascism."

(With inputs from agencies.)