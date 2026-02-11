Left Menu

Chief Minister MK Stalin Sets Clear Alliance Parameters Amidst Tamil Nadu Polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced firm guidelines for election collaborations with Congress and others, excluding governance power-sharing. Despite internal demands and media speculation, Stalin emphasized a cordial DMK-Congress relationship, stressing cooperation with Rahul Gandhi. Accusing the central government of neglect, Stalin criticized its policies and assured continued state growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:32 IST
Chief Minister MK Stalin Sets Clear Alliance Parameters Amidst Tamil Nadu Polls
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has established firm guidelines for the state's upcoming election alliances with Congress and other parties. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Stalin unequivocally dismissed the possibility of a shared governance structure with DMK allies, notably Congress. His remarks addressed recent demands within Congress for ministerial roles in the DMK-led government, pointing out that such a power-sharing arrangement would not suit Tamil Nadu's framework.

Despite these tensions, Stalin conveyed confidence in the enduring partnership with Congress. He stated, "Congress will certainly remain in the DMK alliance. Our alliance is cordial. It is the media that is deliberately creating certain unnecessary perceptions." Highlighting his close ties with Rahul Gandhi, Stalin reiterated their alliance's strength, with Gandhi actively working to maintain unity through dialogue with key DMK figures.

Further expressing concern over the central government's approach, Stalin criticized its neglect towards Tamil Nadu in matters of financial devolution and development projects. He accused the BJP-led NDA of corruption and described its government as a "defective engine" rather than the purported "double engine." Reassuring citizens, Stalin vowed to secure the state's rightful funds and justice, firmly opposing what he termed the BJP's "fascism."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case

Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case

 India
2
Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi's Departure After Crushing PSG Loss

Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi's Departure After Crushing PSG Loss

 Global
3
Iran's Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions and Nuclear Negotiations

Iran's Revolution Anniversary Amid Tensions and Nuclear Negotiations

 United Arab Emirates
4
Thailand in Turmoil: Calls for Vote Recount Amid Irregularities

Thailand in Turmoil: Calls for Vote Recount Amid Irregularities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026