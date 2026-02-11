Chief Minister MK Stalin Sets Clear Alliance Parameters Amidst Tamil Nadu Polls
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced firm guidelines for election collaborations with Congress and others, excluding governance power-sharing. Despite internal demands and media speculation, Stalin emphasized a cordial DMK-Congress relationship, stressing cooperation with Rahul Gandhi. Accusing the central government of neglect, Stalin criticized its policies and assured continued state growth.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has established firm guidelines for the state's upcoming election alliances with Congress and other parties. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Stalin unequivocally dismissed the possibility of a shared governance structure with DMK allies, notably Congress. His remarks addressed recent demands within Congress for ministerial roles in the DMK-led government, pointing out that such a power-sharing arrangement would not suit Tamil Nadu's framework.
Despite these tensions, Stalin conveyed confidence in the enduring partnership with Congress. He stated, "Congress will certainly remain in the DMK alliance. Our alliance is cordial. It is the media that is deliberately creating certain unnecessary perceptions." Highlighting his close ties with Rahul Gandhi, Stalin reiterated their alliance's strength, with Gandhi actively working to maintain unity through dialogue with key DMK figures.
Further expressing concern over the central government's approach, Stalin criticized its neglect towards Tamil Nadu in matters of financial devolution and development projects. He accused the BJP-led NDA of corruption and described its government as a "defective engine" rather than the purported "double engine." Reassuring citizens, Stalin vowed to secure the state's rightful funds and justice, firmly opposing what he termed the BJP's "fascism."
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MK Stalin
- Tamil Nadu
- DMK
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
- election
- alliance
- politics
- development
- BJP
ALSO READ
Bangladesh Elections 2026: A Pivotal Moment in the Nation’s Democratic Journey
You have sold India; are you not ashamed of selling India: Rahul Gandhi slams govt over India-US interim trade deal.
INDIA bloc govt would have told Trump 'we will protect our farmers': Rahul Gandhi.
We would have told Trump 'our energy security is our energy security and we are going to protect it': Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Geopolitical and Economic Shifts in Lok Sabha Address