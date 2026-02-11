Steady Recovery: Sharad Pawar's Health Update

NCP President Sharad Pawar is steadily recovering after being hospitalized due to a chest infection. According to medical professionals at Ruby Hall Clinic, the 85-year-old is stable and likely to be discharged soon.

Admitted on Monday from Baramati, Pawar has shown signs of improvement with normal vital parameters. His chest congestion, initially worrisome, is responding well to treatment, and recovery is smooth as noted by Dr. Simon Grant.

Pawar's condition stemmed from excessive travel and stress. Despite past health challenges, including oral cancer, his recovery seems promising, assuring family members like Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth who visited him.

