Steady Recovery: Sharad Pawar's Health Update

Sharad Pawar is recovering well in a Pune hospital after being admitted with a chest infection. The 85-year-old politician's condition is stable and improving, and he is expected to be discharged shortly. His recent health issue is attributed to extensive travel and public interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:02 IST
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP President Sharad Pawar is steadily recovering after being hospitalized due to a chest infection. According to medical professionals at Ruby Hall Clinic, the 85-year-old is stable and likely to be discharged soon.

Admitted on Monday from Baramati, Pawar has shown signs of improvement with normal vital parameters. His chest congestion, initially worrisome, is responding well to treatment, and recovery is smooth as noted by Dr. Simon Grant.

Pawar's condition stemmed from excessive travel and stress. Despite past health challenges, including oral cancer, his recovery seems promising, assuring family members like Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth who visited him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

