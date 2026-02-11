Left Menu

High Court Convicts 16 in Murder of Sri Lankan MP Amid Political Turmoil

A Sri Lankan court found 16 people guilty in the murder of MP Amarakeerthi Athukorale and his protection officer. Twelve received death sentences. This case coincides with political unrest in 2022, sparked by attacks on peaceful protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation, ultimately leading to his departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:01 IST
In a landmark decision, a court in western Sri Lanka has convicted 16 individuals for the murder of Amarakeerthi Athukorale, a ruling party parliamentarian, and Jayantha Gunawardena, his protection officer, in 2022.

Among the convicted, 12 were sentenced to death by a high court bench in Gampaha, while four received suspended sentences. The violent incident occurred as Athukorale was headed to his constituency in Polonnaruwa, amid escalating political unrest in the nation.

The murder came on a day filled with turmoil, as demonstrations erupted against then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, leading to widespread violence and unrest. The incident was part of a larger political crisis that eventually resulted in Rajapaksa's resignation and subsequent economic stabilization efforts.

