High Court Convicts 16 in Murder of Sri Lankan MP Amid Political Turmoil

In a landmark decision, a court in western Sri Lanka has convicted 16 individuals for the murder of Amarakeerthi Athukorale, a ruling party parliamentarian, and Jayantha Gunawardena, his protection officer, in 2022.

Among the convicted, 12 were sentenced to death by a high court bench in Gampaha, while four received suspended sentences. The violent incident occurred as Athukorale was headed to his constituency in Polonnaruwa, amid escalating political unrest in the nation.

The murder came on a day filled with turmoil, as demonstrations erupted against then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, leading to widespread violence and unrest. The incident was part of a larger political crisis that eventually resulted in Rajapaksa's resignation and subsequent economic stabilization efforts.

