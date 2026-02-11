Telangana Politics: A Strategic Meeting in the Capital

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a significant meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi, reflecting increasing political activity amid ongoing developments in the region.

The conversation was marked as cordial and included crucial discussions on political matters and public concerns.

While the specifics of the dialogue were kept under wraps, the presence of senior Congress members, including Rajya Sabha MP Mallu Ravi and Lok Sabha MPs Anil Kumar Yadav and K Raghuveer Reddy, underscored the meeting's strategic importance on both state and national levels.

