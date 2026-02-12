Man falls into river from suburban train, rescued as alert railway staffer sounds alarm

An alert railway staffer raised a timely alarm, leading to the swift rescue of a 25-year-old man who slipped from a suburban local on the outskirts of Mumbai and fell into a river. A video of the rescue on Tuesday night has since gone viral on social media. Uday Mangesh Wangad was travelling from Boisar to Borivali on a local train when the accident occurred. Standing near the train door, he apparently lost his balance while the train was crossing a bridge over the Vaitarna river and plunged into the water. On duty railway track maintenance guard Ramesh Singh witnessed the fall. Singh told PTI that he raised an alarm and immediately alerted the local villagers and his seniors. Singh said two local men rushed to the water body, launched their boat and navigated the currents to reach Wangad, who was apparently perched on a metal rod protruding from one of the bridge pillars. They pulled him aboard and brought him safely to shore. Singh and others later informed Wangad's family about the incident. ''The man was in shock. He was given first aid at a local hospital for scratches. I just did my duty. Ensuring the rescue of a man in distress was satisfying,'' he said. In another viral video, Wangad's mother expressed gratitude, saying, ''They are angels who gave my son a second life.''

