Left Menu

Man falls into river from suburban train, rescued as alert railway staffer sounds alarm

An alert railway staffer raised a timely alarm, leading to the swift rescue of a 25-year-old man who slipped from a suburban local on the outskirts of Mumbai and fell into a river.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 12-02-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 11:49 IST
Man falls into river from suburban train, rescued as alert railway staffer sounds alarm
  • Country:
  • India

An alert railway staffer raised a timely alarm, leading to the swift rescue of a 25-year-old man who slipped from a suburban local on the outskirts of Mumbai and fell into a river. A video of the rescue on Tuesday night has since gone viral on social media. Uday Mangesh Wangad was travelling from Boisar to Borivali on a local train when the accident occurred. Standing near the train door, he apparently lost his balance while the train was crossing a bridge over the Vaitarna river and plunged into the water. On duty railway track maintenance guard Ramesh Singh witnessed the fall. Singh told PTI that he raised an alarm and immediately alerted the local villagers and his seniors. Singh said two local men rushed to the water body, launched their boat and navigated the currents to reach Wangad, who was apparently perched on a metal rod protruding from one of the bridge pillars. They pulled him aboard and brought him safely to shore. Singh and others later informed Wangad's family about the incident. ''The man was in shock. He was given first aid at a local hospital for scratches. I just did my duty. Ensuring the rescue of a man in distress was satisfying,'' he said. In another viral video, Wangad's mother expressed gratitude, saying, ''They are angels who gave my son a second life.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
T20 WC: Shanaka, Mendis, Ratnayake fifties power SL to 225/5 against Oman

T20 WC: Shanaka, Mendis, Ratnayake fifties power SL to 225/5 against Oman

 Global
2
Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, 219 drones at Ukraine, air force says

Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, 219 drones at Ukraine, air force says

 Global
3
SEBI prioritises reducing regulatory costs to enhance market competitiveness

SEBI prioritises reducing regulatory costs to enhance market competitiveness

 India
4
Paris wine show reflects surging demand for zero- and low-alcohol drinks

Paris wine show reflects surging demand for zero- and low-alcohol drinks

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

AI key to decarbonizing and securing global port operations

From anxiety to reassurance: How AI is quietly supporting pregnancy wellbeing

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026