"He recklessly names anyone and defames anyone": BJP MP Rekha Sharma slams Rahul Gandhi

As Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced to move a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi, Sharma termed it a "good move."

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 12:11 IST
BJP MP Rekha Sharma (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rekha Sharma on Thursday hit out at Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi accusing him of recklessly defaming people. As Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced to move a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi, Sharma termed it a "good move."

"The way he ( LoP Rahul Gandhi) is disrupting the House... He recklessly names anyone and defames anyone... A privilege motion against him is a good move," Rekha Sharma told ANI. Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi questioned why industrialist Anil Ambani was not in jail, alleging that his name appeared in the Epstein-related files.

He alleged that there was pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the India-US nuclear deal and "no PM would do what has happened in terms of "data, farmers, energy security and defence". "I have said that I will authenticate the data I have. There are Department of Justice files on Epstein files naming Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani. In an ongoing case against Adani, summons have been issued. The government of India has not responded for the last 18 months. There is direct pressure on the Prime Minister. The main thing is that no PM would do this in a normal situation. In a normal situation, no PM would do what has happened in terms of data, farmers, energy security and defence. Someone would do this only when there is a certain grip on them," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party members in Lok Sabha will give a privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "for misleading the House and also making baseless statements". He said Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has made baseless and false allegations against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

