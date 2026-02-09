Mahayuti Alliance Eyes Landslide Victory in Maharashtra Local Elections
The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is predicted to win a significant number of seats in Maharashtra's Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. While the Election Commission hasn't released official results, the alliance's success is attributed to leaders like PM Modi's policies and Chief Minister Fadnavis' leadership.
The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, is poised for a formidable victory in Maharashtra's Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, according to BJP chief Ravindra Chavan.
Amidst the ongoing vote count, the Election Commission has yet to announce official results; however, optimism is high for Mahayuti to dominate the 12 Zilla Parishads and over 50 of the 125 Panchayat Samitis.
Chavan attributes the success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Additionally, support in traditional strongholds, like the Konkan region, reflects widespread approval of the Mahayuti's development-focused campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
