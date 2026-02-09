Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Eyes Landslide Victory in Maharashtra Local Elections

The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is predicted to win a significant number of seats in Maharashtra's Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. While the Election Commission hasn't released official results, the alliance's success is attributed to leaders like PM Modi's policies and Chief Minister Fadnavis' leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:13 IST
Mahayuti Alliance Eyes Landslide Victory in Maharashtra Local Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, is poised for a formidable victory in Maharashtra's Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, according to BJP chief Ravindra Chavan.

Amidst the ongoing vote count, the Election Commission has yet to announce official results; however, optimism is high for Mahayuti to dominate the 12 Zilla Parishads and over 50 of the 125 Panchayat Samitis.

Chavan attributes the success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Additionally, support in traditional strongholds, like the Konkan region, reflects widespread approval of the Mahayuti's development-focused campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Olympic Athletes Voice Opinions Amid Political Tensions

Olympic Athletes Voice Opinions Amid Political Tensions

 Global
2
Delhi Police Cracks E-Commerce Theft Racket

Delhi Police Cracks E-Commerce Theft Racket

 India
3
Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

 India
4
Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026