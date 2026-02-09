Left Menu

Mahayuti's Hold in Latur: A Shift in Power Dynamics

The Mahayuti coalition remains in power in Latur Zilla Parishad, with BJP losing seats and Congress emerging as the largest party. The BJP won 18 of 59 seats, down from 35, while Congress increased its tally to 23. The NCP is now a key player, winning 12 seats.

The Mahayuti coalition is poised to keep its grip on the Latur Zilla Parishad, despite the main constituent, BJP, experiencing a reduction in its seat count. The opposition Congress has improved its performance, establishing itself as the largest party, according to an official announcement.

Election vote counting for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis commenced at 10 am Monday. Official results have yet to be disclosed by the Election Commission. In Latur Zilla Parishad, which comprises 59 members, BJP secured 18 seats, a drop from their previous 35-seat tally, while Congress raised its count from 15 to 23.

The NCP won 12 seats, with Shiv Sena and MNS marking their debut by winning one seat each. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP captured one seat each. Two independent candidates also won. NCP's Babasaheb Patil described the party as a 'kingmaker' and plans to discuss representation strategies with key leaders Suntera Pawar and Sunil Tatkare.

