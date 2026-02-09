Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mandate: A Triumph for BJP-Led Mahayuti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks Maharashtra voters for their support in the zilla parishad elections, marking a significant victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. The results indicate a mandate for good governance across Maharashtra, echoing the state's cultural values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:41 IST
The political landscape in Maharashtra witnessed a decisive shift on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude towards the citizens for endorsing the BJP-led Mahayuti's vision in the zilla parishad elections. The coalition's success was termed by Modi as an endorsement of 'good governance.'

The BJP, in alliance with Shiv Sena and the NCP under the Mahayuti banner, secured a strong lead in the zilla parishad elections, capturing more than 560 out of the 731 seats contested. Modi emphasized that this victory reflects the people's desire for governance that resonates with Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

Modi extended his thanks to the people of Maharashtra for their trust and praised the relentless efforts of Mahayuti's ground workers. He underscored the alliance's commitment to sustaining a track record of effective governance, which has been well-received both in urban and rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

