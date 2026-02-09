Mahayuti's Triumph: Maharashtra Poll Success Highlights Good Governance

The ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra has scored a decisive victory in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. As per the State Election Commission's announcement on Monday, the coalition, spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured a substantial lead with 552 out of 731 Zilla Parishad seats and over 1,000 among the 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats.

Among the Mahayuti coalition, the BJP emerged dominant, capturing 225 ZP seats. Its alliance partners, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena, won 165 and 162 seats, respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the state's populace for endorsing the BJP-led coalition, describing the vote as support for 'good governance.'

In a sharp contrast, the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi saw the Congress leading their tally with 55 ZP seats. The elections, encompassing 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis, recorded a 68.28% voter turnout. The BJP's resounding success is viewed as a reflection of PM Modi's policies and vision, extending its reach even in traditional stronghold regions of its rivals.

