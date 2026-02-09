Mahayuti's Triumph: Maharashtra Poll Success Highlights Good Governance
The ruling Mahayuti coalition dominated Maharashtra's Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, led by the BJP. With 552 of 731 ZP seats and over 1,000 of 1,462 panchayat seats won, the victory is seen as a strong mandate for Mahayuti's governance. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi lagged behind significantly.
- Country:
- India
The ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra has scored a decisive victory in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. As per the State Election Commission's announcement on Monday, the coalition, spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured a substantial lead with 552 out of 731 Zilla Parishad seats and over 1,000 among the 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats.
Among the Mahayuti coalition, the BJP emerged dominant, capturing 225 ZP seats. Its alliance partners, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena, won 165 and 162 seats, respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the state's populace for endorsing the BJP-led coalition, describing the vote as support for 'good governance.'
In a sharp contrast, the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi saw the Congress leading their tally with 55 ZP seats. The elections, encompassing 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis, recorded a 68.28% voter turnout. The BJP's resounding success is viewed as a reflection of PM Modi's policies and vision, extending its reach even in traditional stronghold regions of its rivals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harnessing AI: Modi's Vision for Future Leaders
Nail-Biting Victory in Dhoki Panchayat: Shiv Sena UBT Triumphs
Japan's Election Triumph: Takaichi Thanks Modi, Highlights Strategic Indo-Pacific Partnership
No matter how much inspiration is there, it will not be of any use without discipline: PM Modi to students.
PM Modi's absence from LS was not due to any threat from us, it was an act of fear: Cong's women MPs to Birla.