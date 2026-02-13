NATO's Shift: Europe Takes the Lead
NATO is set to become more European-led as European allies boost military expenditure. Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the enduring U.S. presence in the alliance. The transition will be gradual and collaborative, aligning with the defense planning process, as discussed at the Munich Security Conference.
NATO is poised for a transformation towards more European leadership while maintaining a strong U.S. presence, as outlined by Secretary General Mark Rutte on Friday.
During the Munich Security Conference, Rutte highlighted that in upcoming years, the alliance would increasingly see European nations taking the lead role.
This gradual shift will occur through close collaboration with the United States, based on a meticulously planned defense strategy.
