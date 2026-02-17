Left Menu

Zimbabwe's Veterans Challenge Presidential Term Extension

Veterans of Zimbabwe's liberation war are contesting proposed constitutional changes that could extend presidential terms to seven years. This could enable President Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030. The six veterans argue that such amendments are unconstitutional and bypass established democratic processes, including popular referendums.

Veterans of Zimbabwe's liberation war have launched a legal challenge against proposed amendments to the country's constitution.

The changes could extend presidential terms from five to seven years, potentially allowing President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030.

The move has sparked controversy, as it could bypass established democratic procedures, such as direct popular votes and referendums.

