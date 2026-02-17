Congress Unity or Discord? Power-Sharing Tensions in Tamil Nadu
TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai warned Congress members against speaking on power-sharing with the DMK, echoing AICC general secretary K C Venugopal’s stance. Venugopal asserted that decisions would be made by the high command. Party unity is emphasized, but Tamil Nadu politics face internal pressures.
The Congress party is facing internal challenges in Tamil Nadu as party leaders warn against public discussions on power-sharing with the DMK. TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal stressed the directive to maintain silence on alliance matters.
Venugopal distanced himself from party MP Manickam Tagore's views on power-sharing, emphasizing that any decisions will be made by the Congress high command. He highlighted the longstanding alliance between the Congress and DMK to combat fascist and communal forces.
Despite unity overtures, the demand for power-sharing persists, with Tagore and Selvaperunthagai likening their relationship to that of respectful brothers. The Congress leadership remains vigilant as it navigates these political currents.
