Supreme Court Overturns Biased Housing Allotments in Landmark Ruling

The Supreme Court has annulled the Haryana government's housing society allotment of two flats to a governing body member and his subordinate, citing nepotism and self-aggrandizement as violations of democratic principles.

The bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran, overturned a previous decision by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had upheld the housing society's process. The Court found that allotments were biased, breaching the society's own eligibility rules.

The case arose from a plea by Dinesh Kumar challenging the favoritism exhibited in the allotment of high-end flats by the HUDA Employees Welfare Organisation. The Supreme Court imposed costs on HUDA and other parties, ensuring funds are deposited with the Legal Services Committee within two months.

(With inputs from agencies.)