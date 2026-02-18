Supreme Court Overturns Biased Housing Allotments in Landmark Ruling
The Supreme Court nullified the Haryana government housing society's allotment of two flats to an official and his subordinate due to nepotism and favoritism. The ruling overturned a prior decision by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, citing violations of eligibility criteria and ordering the imposition of costs on the concerned parties.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has annulled the Haryana government's housing society allotment of two flats to a governing body member and his subordinate, citing nepotism and self-aggrandizement as violations of democratic principles.
The bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran, overturned a previous decision by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had upheld the housing society's process. The Court found that allotments were biased, breaching the society's own eligibility rules.
The case arose from a plea by Dinesh Kumar challenging the favoritism exhibited in the allotment of high-end flats by the HUDA Employees Welfare Organisation. The Supreme Court imposed costs on HUDA and other parties, ensuring funds are deposited with the Legal Services Committee within two months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Delayed: The Prolonged Vacancy at Delhi's Child Rights Commission
Honoring Jackson's Legacy: The Fight for Racial Justice Continues
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment in 27-Year-Old Riot Murder
Justice Delivered: Acquittal After Decades
Bhupinder Singh Hooda Criticizes BJP: Calls for Justice, Highlights Law and Order Crisis