Congress-BJP Clash Over Assam's Political Shifts

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi criticizes those joining BJP, including Bhupen Borah. Gogoi challenges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to a debate on Hinduism, questioning Sarma's religious integrity. Upcoming Assam assembly elections see tension as alliances shift and allegations of land grabs emerge.

Updated: 18-02-2026 19:01 IST
In a sharp critique, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi labeled those who joined the BJP, like Bhupen Borah, as politically insignificant. Gogoi openly challenged Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to debate Hinduism, questioning Sarma's knowledge of the religion.

The upcoming Assam assembly elections are creating shifts, with Gogoi alleging a land grab by Sarma's family, leading to a defamation case. Gogoi also condemned Sarma's portrayal of Borah as the 'last Hindu leader' in Congress, branding Sarma as 'Assam's Jinnah'.

Gogoi emphasized that Borah's exit wouldn't impact Congress, despite BJP's aggressive moves, noting past accusations against Borah. The political landscape is tense as alliances form ahead of the critical polls with the Congress positioning itself as a resilient force.

