Congress-BJP Clash Over Assam's Political Shifts

In a sharp critique, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi labeled those who joined the BJP, like Bhupen Borah, as politically insignificant. Gogoi openly challenged Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to debate Hinduism, questioning Sarma's knowledge of the religion.

The upcoming Assam assembly elections are creating shifts, with Gogoi alleging a land grab by Sarma's family, leading to a defamation case. Gogoi also condemned Sarma's portrayal of Borah as the 'last Hindu leader' in Congress, branding Sarma as 'Assam's Jinnah'.

Gogoi emphasized that Borah's exit wouldn't impact Congress, despite BJP's aggressive moves, noting past accusations against Borah. The political landscape is tense as alliances form ahead of the critical polls with the Congress positioning itself as a resilient force.

(With inputs from agencies.)