Political Tensions Rise in Telangana: Suman's Arrest Sparks Controversy

Former BRS MLA Balka Suman was arrested over a stone-pelting incident involving Telangana Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy's convoy. The arrest, contested by BRS as unlawful and influenced by political adversaries, comes amid allegations of election manipulation in Kyathanpally municipal polls, escalating political tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions escalated in Telangana following the arrest of former BRS MLA Balka Suman in connection with a stone-pelting incident targeting the convoy of Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy in Mancherial district. The altercation, which left a police constable injured, has led to heated accusations from both BRS and Congress leaders.

The arrest of Suman, deemed unlawful by BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, is seen as a strategic political maneuver by Congress. He alleges that Congress leaders, inclusive of Minister Venkatswamy, are manipulating the election process at Kyathanpally municipal polls to undermine the BRS, despite it being the largest party.

The district police maintain that the atmosphere was peaceful prior to the stone-pelting incident, involving BRS workers, on February 17. Minister Venkatswamy confirms injuries to police and an activist but denies any restrictions on BRS leaders at the electoral venue. The situation remains tense with demands for Suman's unconditional release and warnings of future repercussions for the implicated police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

