Political Tensions Rise in Telangana: Suman's Arrest Sparks Controversy

Political tensions escalated in Telangana following the arrest of former BRS MLA Balka Suman in connection with a stone-pelting incident targeting the convoy of Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy in Mancherial district. The altercation, which left a police constable injured, has led to heated accusations from both BRS and Congress leaders.

The arrest of Suman, deemed unlawful by BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, is seen as a strategic political maneuver by Congress. He alleges that Congress leaders, inclusive of Minister Venkatswamy, are manipulating the election process at Kyathanpally municipal polls to undermine the BRS, despite it being the largest party.

The district police maintain that the atmosphere was peaceful prior to the stone-pelting incident, involving BRS workers, on February 17. Minister Venkatswamy confirms injuries to police and an activist but denies any restrictions on BRS leaders at the electoral venue. The situation remains tense with demands for Suman's unconditional release and warnings of future repercussions for the implicated police officials.

