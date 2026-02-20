Left Menu

Protest Erupts at AI Impact Summit in India

India Youth Congress workers disrupted the AI Impact Summit by protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The brief protest, involving around 10 people, was swiftly managed by security personnel. The protesters, without political symbols, claimed dissatisfaction with 'compromised' governance, surprising guests at the high-profile global event.

A group of India Youth Congress members briefly disrupted the AI Impact Summit on Thursday, surprising attendees. The protesters chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi before being promptly removed by security personnel. Approximately 10 individuals were detained at the event, demonstrating against perceived 'compromised' governance.

The protesters wore T-shirts featuring Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump, accompanied by slogans like 'India US Trade Deal' and 'Epstein Files'. A commotion ensued in Hall No 5, increasing tensions among attendees. Despite having no visible party affiliation, one protester identified with the Indian Youth Congress.

Delhi Police stated they would increase security measures following the incident, which some guests claimed tarnished India's global image. The AI Impact Summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, showcases the presence of dignitaries including global tech leaders and philanthropists, highlighting India's role in AI innovation.

