Protest Erupts at AI Impact Summit in India

A group of India Youth Congress members briefly disrupted the AI Impact Summit on Thursday, surprising attendees. The protesters chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi before being promptly removed by security personnel. Approximately 10 individuals were detained at the event, demonstrating against perceived 'compromised' governance.

The protesters wore T-shirts featuring Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump, accompanied by slogans like 'India US Trade Deal' and 'Epstein Files'. A commotion ensued in Hall No 5, increasing tensions among attendees. Despite having no visible party affiliation, one protester identified with the Indian Youth Congress.

Delhi Police stated they would increase security measures following the incident, which some guests claimed tarnished India's global image. The AI Impact Summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, showcases the presence of dignitaries including global tech leaders and philanthropists, highlighting India's role in AI innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)