Voter Roll Cleanup: A Comprehensive Look into Electoral Changes

The recent voter roll cleanup in Gujarat, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry has resulted in a significant reduction of the electorate by almost 69 lakh, according to the Election Commission's latest data.

In Gujarat, the voter base dropped from 5.08 crore to 4.40 crore, marking a 13.40% decrease. Lakshadweep saw a decline from 57,813 to 57,607 voters, while Puducherry's electorate reduced by 7.57%, going from over 10.21 lakh to 9.44 lakh.

This extensive revision has drawn attention due to its potential political ramifications, especially as the cleanup continues in 12 more states and Union territories. Legal challenges have also arisen in areas like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, reflecting the contentious nature of the voter roll revision process.

(With inputs from agencies.)