Internal Rift: Congress Leader Criticizes ‘Hired Voices’
Ramesh Chennithala criticized former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, stating that hired voices like him have no place in the Congress Party. Aiyar, who visited Kerala to support the Left government, faced backlash for his remarks against Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and K C Venugopal.
Tensions within the Congress Party have escalated as senior leader Ramesh Chennithala openly criticized former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, describing him as a 'hired voice.' Chennithala emphasized that such figures hold no actual position or relevance within the party.
Aiyar recently visited Kerala to support the Left government and launched into a series of attacks against his own party colleagues, predicting that CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan would continue as Kerala's Chief Minister. These comments have sparked considerable controversy.
Aiyar's remarks included calling Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor an 'unprincipled careerist' and labeling AICC general secretary K C Venugopal a 'rowdy.' Chennithala rebuffed calls for Aiyar's expulsion, noting that he is not formally part of the Congress Party.
