Shirtless Protest at AI Impact Summit Sparks Controversy

In a dramatic display, Indian Youth Congress members staged a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit, voicing their discontent over the India-US trade deal and alleged compromises by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident took place at Bharat Mandapam, startling attendees and sparking a political uproar.

The protest led to the arrest of four individuals, as police investigate possible wider conspiracies. The event caused an intense reaction from the ruling BJP, which accused Congress of disrupting India's international image, while Congress leaders defended the protest as a legitimate expression of public anger.

As the AI Summit concluded, debate over the protests continues to rage, highlighting deep political and social rifts. The protest not only drew media attention but also forced a spotlight on issues of governance and the perceived interests of India's youth in the face of international trade agreements.

