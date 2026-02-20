Left Menu

Shirtless Protest at AI Impact Summit Sparks Controversy

Indian Youth Congress members staged a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit, opposing the India-US trade deal and accused Prime Minister Modi of being compromised. The protest led to the arrest of four individuals and drew criticism from the BJP, who accused Congress of tarnishing India's image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:19 IST
Shirtless Protest at AI Impact Summit Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic display, Indian Youth Congress members staged a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit, voicing their discontent over the India-US trade deal and alleged compromises by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident took place at Bharat Mandapam, startling attendees and sparking a political uproar.

The protest led to the arrest of four individuals, as police investigate possible wider conspiracies. The event caused an intense reaction from the ruling BJP, which accused Congress of disrupting India's international image, while Congress leaders defended the protest as a legitimate expression of public anger.

As the AI Summit concluded, debate over the protests continues to rage, highlighting deep political and social rifts. The protest not only drew media attention but also forced a spotlight on issues of governance and the perceived interests of India's youth in the face of international trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026