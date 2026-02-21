Naqvi Criticizes Congress Over Youth Protests at AI Summit

In a strong rebuke, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemned Congress over its youth wing's protests at the AI Impact Summit. He accused Congress of harboring a history of so-called 'criminal acts' and being unable to accept a leader from a humble background as Prime Minister.

Naqvi reminded reporters of past instances, such as the 2015 'award wapsi' campaign during the India-Africa Forum Summit and the Shaheen Bagh protests in 2020. He described these as deliberate attempts to disrupt and defame the nation's democratic constitution and institutions.

Despite global praise for Prime Minister Modi's leadership, especially during the G-20 Summit, Naqvi claimed Congress remains unable to fathom a successful premier from a non-dynastic background. He praised Modi for uplifting India's dignity on the world stage.

