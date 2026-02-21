Left Menu

Naqvi Criticizes Congress Over Youth Protests at AI Summit

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticized Congress for its youth wing's protest at the AI Impact Summit, accusing the party of a history of 'criminal acts'. He suggested that Congress is against the leadership of a prime minister from a poor background and highlighted their past disruptive activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:48 IST
Naqvi Criticizes Congress Over Youth Protests at AI Summit
In a strong rebuke, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemned Congress over its youth wing's protests at the AI Impact Summit. He accused Congress of harboring a history of so-called 'criminal acts' and being unable to accept a leader from a humble background as Prime Minister.

Naqvi reminded reporters of past instances, such as the 2015 'award wapsi' campaign during the India-Africa Forum Summit and the Shaheen Bagh protests in 2020. He described these as deliberate attempts to disrupt and defame the nation's democratic constitution and institutions.

Despite global praise for Prime Minister Modi's leadership, especially during the G-20 Summit, Naqvi claimed Congress remains unable to fathom a successful premier from a non-dynastic background. He praised Modi for uplifting India's dignity on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

