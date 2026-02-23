G7 Trade Ministers to Address U.S. Tariff Turmoil
In a high-stakes meeting later today, European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is set to join his counterparts from the G7 nations to tackle the uncertainty unleashed by new 15% tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump following a U.S. Supreme Court decision.
According to a European Commission spokesperson, the EU is keen on obtaining full clarity regarding the implications for the EU-U.S. trade relationship, aiming for a speedy return to stability and predictability.
The gathering, expected to include U.S. trade officials, will endeavor to chart a path forward in light of recent developments, seeking solutions to maintain a robust transatlantic trade partnership.
