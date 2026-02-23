Left Menu

G7 Trade Ministers to Address U.S. Tariff Turmoil

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic will attend a G7 meeting to address the uncertainty caused by U.S. President Trump's new tariffs. The EU seeks clarity on its trade relationship with the U.S. The discussions will involve trade ministers from G7 countries, including the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:41 IST
Maros Sefcovic
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a high-stakes meeting later today, European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is set to join his counterparts from the G7 nations to tackle the uncertainty unleashed by new 15% tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump following a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

According to a European Commission spokesperson, the EU is keen on obtaining full clarity regarding the implications for the EU-U.S. trade relationship, aiming for a speedy return to stability and predictability.

The gathering, expected to include U.S. trade officials, will endeavor to chart a path forward in light of recent developments, seeking solutions to maintain a robust transatlantic trade partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

