Political Ruckus: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Orchestrating Youth Congress Protest

BJP labels Rahul Gandhi as the mastermind behind a controversial protest by the Congress youth wing at the AI Impact Summit. The protest aimed to defame India, leading to multiple arrests, including IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib. BJP demands Gandhi's apology, accusing him of igniting anarchy.

Updated: 24-02-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:35 IST
Political Ruckus: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Orchestrating Youth Congress Protest
protest
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Rahul Gandhi of being the mastermind behind a disruptive protest by the Congress youth wing at the AI Impact Summit. The party held the event at Bharat Mandapam, where Youth Congress workers staged a 'shirtless protest'.

Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asserted that Gandhi orchestrated the protest to defame India. He stated that the law will catch up with those involved, nodding to the arrest of Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib.

BJP leaders, including Anurag Thakur, blasted Gandhi for allegedly spreading falsehood and chaos, demanding his apology. Thakur accused Gandhi of promoting anti-national politics and undermining India's global standing.

