Tensions Flare as Trump Faces Supreme Court at State of the Union

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his State of the Union address, coming face-to-face with U.S. Supreme Court justices after criticizing their decision against his tariffs. Trump's address is anticipated to highlight the tensions between him and the court.

The Supreme Court's recent 6-3 ruling, with Chief Justice John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett siding with liberals, struck down Trump's tariff approach. Trump, visibly displeased, labelled his appointees, Gorsuch and Barrett, as "an embarrassment" and criticized their decision as influenced by foreign interests.

Customarily, justices attend the State of the Union address in their judicial robes, maintaining an expressionless demeanor. The address connects legislative and judicial powers, though presenting an uncomfortable tradition, as evidenced during Justice Roberts' tenure. Historical instances show the strain and complexity of this tradition, as highlighted by late Justice Scalia's refusal to attend.

(With inputs from agencies.)