Thailand Moves Toward New Government with Election Certifications

Thailand's election commission on Wednesday took a significant step towards forming a new government by certifying nearly 400 parliamentary seats from this month's general election.

Out of the 500-member lower house, 396 constituency seats have been confirmed, with 104 seats pending, including 100 party-list seats. A new parliament is expected to meet within 15 days upon certification of 475 seats, 95% of the total. Following this, the house will elect a prime minister.

Preliminary election results revealed that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party secured the most seats, with coalition possibilities alongside Pheu Thai Party positioning for governance. However, concerns over potential electoral irregularities suggest possible legal actions against the commission.

