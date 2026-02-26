SIR: A Political Leveller or Destroyer in West Bengal?

As West Bengal gears up for the publication of the final voter list on February 28, the SIR process has brought an unusual spectacle to the region. Over the past months, political leaders from opposing parties have found themselves united in addressing discrepancies in the electoral rolls during hearings.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, intended as a statutory clean-up before the 2026 assembly polls, has revealed both its unifying and divisive power. Leaders across party lines, including prominent TMC and BJP figures, attended the hearings, turning modest rooms into political arenas.

While the SIR aims to ensure accurate electoral rolls, it has sparked controversy, notably in minority districts. The TMC claims the process risks selective deletions, while the BJP supports it for transparency. Amid protests and allegations, the SIR underlines a core truth: in democracy's ledger, every voice is equal, yet vulnerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)