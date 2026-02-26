SIR: A Political Leveller or Destroyer in West Bengal?
West Bengal prepares for final voter list publication as the SIR process shapes the political landscape. Leaders from various parties attend hearings to address discrepancies, revealing both political unity and division. The SIR, aimed at creating a clean electoral roll, also raises concerns of potential disenfranchisement.
- Country:
- India
As West Bengal gears up for the publication of the final voter list on February 28, the SIR process has brought an unusual spectacle to the region. Over the past months, political leaders from opposing parties have found themselves united in addressing discrepancies in the electoral rolls during hearings.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, intended as a statutory clean-up before the 2026 assembly polls, has revealed both its unifying and divisive power. Leaders across party lines, including prominent TMC and BJP figures, attended the hearings, turning modest rooms into political arenas.
While the SIR aims to ensure accurate electoral rolls, it has sparked controversy, notably in minority districts. The TMC claims the process risks selective deletions, while the BJP supports it for transparency. Amid protests and allegations, the SIR underlines a core truth: in democracy's ledger, every voice is equal, yet vulnerable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SIR
- West Bengal
- electorate
- political leveller
- TMC
- BJP
- elections
- discrepancies
- democracy
- voter list
ALSO READ
Mumbai court acquits Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife.
Sasikala's Ambitious Political Comeback: New Party to Shape 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
Sasikala's New Political Party to Debut in 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
Nepal's 2026 Elections: A New Era of Digital Campaigning
BJP Leaders Stage Unusual Police Station Sit-In Protest Over Misbehavior Claims