Left Menu

SIR: A Political Leveller or Destroyer in West Bengal?

West Bengal prepares for final voter list publication as the SIR process shapes the political landscape. Leaders from various parties attend hearings to address discrepancies, revealing both political unity and division. The SIR, aimed at creating a clean electoral roll, also raises concerns of potential disenfranchisement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:31 IST
SIR: A Political Leveller or Destroyer in West Bengal?
  • Country:
  • India

As West Bengal gears up for the publication of the final voter list on February 28, the SIR process has brought an unusual spectacle to the region. Over the past months, political leaders from opposing parties have found themselves united in addressing discrepancies in the electoral rolls during hearings.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, intended as a statutory clean-up before the 2026 assembly polls, has revealed both its unifying and divisive power. Leaders across party lines, including prominent TMC and BJP figures, attended the hearings, turning modest rooms into political arenas.

While the SIR aims to ensure accurate electoral rolls, it has sparked controversy, notably in minority districts. The TMC claims the process risks selective deletions, while the BJP supports it for transparency. Amid protests and allegations, the SIR underlines a core truth: in democracy's ledger, every voice is equal, yet vulnerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Court Overturns Fraud Conviction of Pro-Democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong Court Overturns Fraud Conviction of Pro-Democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai

 Global
2
Digital Platforms Called to Uphold Online Safety and Trust

Digital Platforms Called to Uphold Online Safety and Trust

 India
3
Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree

Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree

 United Arab Emirates
4
Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Family in Unprecedented Move

Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Family in Unprecedented Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026