Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address a 'Badlav' rally in Punjab's Moga. The BJP positions itself as an alternative, focusing on development and anti-corruption. This marks the start of their campaign ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. The BJP criticizes the current AAP government, citing governance failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-02-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 12:33 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is gearing up to address a 'Badlav' rally in Moga, Punjab on March 14, as announced by state BJP working president Ashwani Sharma. The event underscores the BJP's aim to be perceived as a viable alternative in the state.

Sharma emphasized the party's commitment to uplift Punjab by combating drug challenges, enhancing farmers' lives, and promising a corruption-free administration. The rally signals the launch of the BJP's campaign for upcoming assembly elections scheduled for early 2027.

The BJP took a critical stance against the Aam Aadmi Party's governance, with Sharma accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of failing on various fronts, including law and order, as evidenced by recent instances of violence and illicit activities in the state.

