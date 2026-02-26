Controversy Erupts Over IYC Protest Arrests at AI Summit

The Manipur Youth Congress has called for the immediate release of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib, who was arrested following a shirtless protest at the AI Summit in New Delhi. Eleven individuals, including Chib, face charges in connection with the February 20 protest at Bharat Mandapam.

Manipur Youth Congress spokesperson Ningthoujam Popilal criticized the BJP-led government's actions, arguing that IYC members were detained for a peaceful demonstration, and charges against them were unjust. Popilal countered BJP claims of national embarrassment, citing BJP protests during the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Popilal further accused the BJP of misleading the public, stating that the Congress never compromised national interests. The arrest of Chib and former IYC spokesperson Bhudev Sharma resulted in their appearance before a Delhi court for further interrogation.

