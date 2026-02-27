Left Menu

Kejriwal Acquitted: A Tale of Politics and Allegations

A Delhi court acquitted Arvind Kejriwal and others in a case involving the Delhi excise policy, citing lack of evidence. The BJP responded with political undertones, while the CBI plans to challenge the verdict. The case has been described as a political conspiracy by Kejriwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:25 IST
A Delhi court on Friday acquitted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and several others in a politically charged case involving the Delhi excise policy, citing a lack of evidence. The court's decision comes as a blow to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had alleged a conspiracy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hinted at a technical response after studying the judgment, while Kejriwal termed the case as the 'biggest political conspiracy' in independent India's history. He alleged involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in fabricating the case against AAP.

Despite the acquittal, the CBI plans to challenge the discharge in the high court. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi referred to the case as a technical issue, highlighting destroyed evidence, and accused Kejriwal of making political allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

