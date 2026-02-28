Left Menu

Assam Soars Higher: Landmark MoU for Five Greenfield Airports

The Assam government has partnered with the Airports Authority of India to conduct a pre-feasibility study for five new greenfield airports, aiming to boost tourism, regional connectivity, and economic growth. This could position Assam as a model for similar projects across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:21 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government, represented by its Transport Department, has inked a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India. The MoU, signed in the notable presence of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Guwahati, aims to explore the feasibility of establishing five greenfield airports in the state.

The proposed sites for these airports include Manas National Park, Umrangshu, Majuli, Diphu, and Charaideo. Chief Minister Sarma expressed gratitude towards the Airports Authority for its forward-thinking initiative, highlighting that the planned airport at Manas could enhance strategic and security measures while bolstering wildlife tourism.

Further, Sarma emphasized the importance of the new airports in improving regional connectivity and attracting tourists, thereby fostering local economic advancement. He called upon the Airports Authority to consider upgrading Rupsi Airport due to its strategic importance near the Siliguri Corridor. Emphasizing international connectivity, he urged enhancements to services at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, underscoring Assam's vital role as a gateway to North East and South East Asia.

